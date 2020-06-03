Former Deputy AG Rosenstein says FBI caused problems in Russia inquiry
By
Daniel Uria
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is sworn in to testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Senate judiciary committee Chair Lindsey Graham gives an opening statement on Capitol Hill Wednesday during a hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Capitol Hill Wednesday, before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Capitol Hill Wednesday before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein prepares to hear testimony from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Capitol Hill Wednesday, before a Senate judiciary committee hearing on "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's two-year investigation into Russian electoral interference. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI/Pool | License Photo
June 3 (UPI) -- Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told lawmakers Wednesday he wouldn't have renewed a warrant to surveil a member of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign if he'd known there were questions about the FBI's handling of documents in the case.
Rosenstein appeared before the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday to answer questions about the Justice Department's two-year Russia investigation, called "Crossfire Hurricane."
Advertisement
Senate Republicans have wanted for some time to question Rosenstein, who left his Justice Department post last year, about FBI surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page after it became known Russian actors had tried to influence the 2016 election in Trump's favor.
In his testimony, Rosenstein stopped short of condemning the investigation but told Democratic senators he didn't question the fairness of the inquiry led by special counsel Robert Mueller or the convictions it produced.
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in December the FBI failed to adhere to "its own standards of accuracy and completeness" in its FISA warrant for Page. It added that the bureau still had plenty of evidence for the investigation, which looked for evidence of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign but found none.
Rosenstein told committee Chair Sen. Lindsey Graham wouldn't have authorized the warrant if he'd known about the flaws noted in Horowitz's report.
"If you knew then what you know now, would you have signed the warrant application?" Graham asked.
Rosenstein is the first witness to testify as part of a new look by Senate Republicans at the Justice Department's handling of the Russia investigation.
On Wednesday, Rosenstein also addressed the "Steele dossier," an unverified report from British agent Christopher Steele that detailed links between Trump's camp and Russia. Republicans have long claimed the dossier, which was partly funded by Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign, was a political tool.
In his testimony Wednesday, Rosenstein said the dossier was never part of the FISA application because it relied on verified information directly from Steele himself.
"What's in that affidavit is verified," he said. "The Steele dossier and all that nonsense in the media about the allegations that were made, that's not in the FISA application."
Rosenstein defended his decision to appoint Mueller to the case, saying it was the best way to"promote public confidence" and was consistent with precedent after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the inquiry due to potential conflicts of interest.
Horowitz's report, released in March, found errors in an audit of the FBI's compliance with factual accuracy review procedures for 29 FISA applications, including some related to surveillance of Page.
Some Senate Democrats opposed Wednesday's hearing, characterizing it as a GOP effort to criticize the administration of former President Barack Obama and suggest a conspiracy against Trump.
"They have failed the American people by turning the institutions of the Senate into an extension of the president's re-election campaign," Schumer wrote. "[The] Republican chairman of the Senate judiciary committee will hold yet another hearing, not on the pandemic, bot on baseless conspiracy theories related to the 2016 election."
Mueller said his investigation found no concrete evidence that Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia, but identified multiple "episodes" in which Trump may have obstructed justice by attempting to interfere in the department's investigation.
Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress
Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller testifies during a House Intelligence Committee hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., questions Mueller. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A quote from Donald Trump Jr. is seen on a screen. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller said 30 defendants were charged with crimes, including some members of the Russian military, but emphasized a sitting president can't be indicted. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A quote from The Muller Report is seen on a board. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., questions Mueller. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, listens as Mueller testifies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller is sworn-in prior to the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller (L) his top aid Aaron Zebley are sworn-in prior to testifying. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller prepares to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A quote from the special counsel's report is displayed as Mueller testifies. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nabler (R) confers with an aid during a break. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Mueller's longtime associate, Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley (R), appeared alongside him and served as his lawyer as Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Mueller testified before the House committees about the 448-page report on the Justice Department's Russia investigation. The investigation confirmed that Russia meddled in the election but didn't find evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller looks through a copy of his report as he testifies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A quote from President Donald Trump is on a screen. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller arrives to testify on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller is sworn in before he testifies. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Mueller takes the oath as he prepares to testify. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Mueller was originally set to appear July 17, but it was delayed a week so lawmakers could take more time to question him. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Text from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is on a screen as he testifies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mueller was appointed special counsel in 2017 after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who had previously headed the investigation. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A redacted version of the report was made public -- after much outcry -- and the investigation was formally closed after two years on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A place card for Mueller is on the desk before he testifies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo