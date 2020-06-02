A worker cleans a voting machine in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus at a polling location for the district's primary election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked up wins in every state that held primaries on Tuesday, plus Washington, D.C., and is now very close to clinching the party's official nomination.

Biden was projected to win Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota, garnering more votes than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who's left the race but remained on the ballot to continue to acquire delegates for the national convention.

The presidential primaries Tuesday held the greatest number of delegates of any day since Super Tuesday in March. CBS News reported Wednesday that Biden has 1,912 of the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

Half of the states voting Tuesday were originally supposed to stage their primaries earlier but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden needed to win nearly 90 percent of the 479 delegates up for grabs Tuesday to capture the 1,991 required to seize the party nomination.

All eight states and D.C. encouraged voters to cast their ballots by mail, due to the coronavirus threat.

Iowa held caucuses in February but staged local elections on Tuesday. Controversial nine-term House Republican Steve King lost his party's renomination to Randy Feenstra after losing GOP support over racial remarks and associations with white nationalists.

In local races, Rep. Greg Gianforte won the Republican primary in Montana's gubernatorial race to face off against Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who won the Democratic race Tuesday.

The governorship has opened up as Gov. Steve Bullock is prevented from running due to term limits. Bullock on Tuesday also nabbed the Democratic nomination to take on Republican Steven Daines for a seat on the U.S. Senate.

Bullock had thrown his name into the hat for the Democratic nomination for the presidency but withdrew from the race in December.