A worker cleans a voting machine Tuesday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus at a polling location for the D.C. primary election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A voter checks in Tuesday before voting during the D.C. primary election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A voter wearing a protective mask casts their ballot Tuesday during the D.C. primary election at a polling location in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Joe Biden picked up early wins in nearly every state Tuesday night as eight states and Washington, D.C. voted in primary elections.

Biden was projected to win Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Montana and Rhode Island, garnering more votes than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has exited the race but remained on the ballot to continue to acquire delegates for the national convention, according to projections to NBC News and The Washington Post.

Along with D.C., eight states are staging primaries Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indiana. Iowa conducted caucuses in February but is holding local elections on Tuesday.

The areas voting on Tuesday hold the greatest number of delegates on the line of any day since Super Tuesday in March.

Half of the states voting Tuesday were originally supposed to stage their primaries earlier, but they were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday is an opportunity for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to clinch more delegates in his campaign for the formal nomination. Although all other candidates have left the race, some will still appear on ballots Tuesday.

Biden needs to win nearly 90 percent of the 479 delegates up for grabs Tuesday to capture the 1,991 required to clinch the party nomination. Some Sanders supporters have pushed voters to cast ballots for him for influence at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

All eight states and D.C. have encouraged voters to cast their ballots by mail, due to the coronavirus threat.

President Donald Trump has recently criticized mail-in voting, saying it's open to fraud and threatens the democratic process. Experts and federal elections officials have disputed those claims.