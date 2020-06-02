A voter with a face mask casts his ballot during a special election in Maryland on April 28. Tuesday, eight states and Washington, D.C., will hold presidential primaries, the most since Super Tuesday in March. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Several states and Washington, D.C., vote in presidential primaries on Tuesday, with the greatest number of delegates on the line of any day since Super Tuesday in March.

Along with from D.C., eight states are staging primaries Iowa, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Indiana.

Half of the states voting Tuesday were originally supposed to stage their primaries earlier, but they were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday is an opportunity for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to clinch more delegates in his campaign for the formal nomination. Although all other candidates have left the race, some will still appear on ballots Tuesday.

Biden needs to win nearly 90 percent of the 479 delegates up for grabs Tuesday to capture the 1,991 required to clinch the party nomination. Some supporters of former candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders have pushed voters to cast ballots for him for influence at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

All eight states and D.C. have encouraged voters to cast their ballots by mail, due to the coronavirus threat.

President Donald Trump has recently criticized mail-in voting, saying it's open to fraud and threatens the democratic process. Experts and federal elections officials have disputed those claims.