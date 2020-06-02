Police secure an intersection on Sunset Boulevard in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday after scores of looters raided businesses amid protests over the killing of George Floyd. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Curfews failed to rein in violence during a seventh night of protests in major U.S. cities, which led to a number of injuries -- including multiple law enforcement officers.

At least four police officers in St. Louis received gunshot wounds and a man in Las Vegas was killed during mass demonstrations. Officials said an officer there is also on life support with critical injuries.

Activists nationwide defied curfews in some of the larger cities late Monday and early Tuesday, just hours after President Donald Trump threatened in a national address to send the U.S. military into cities that don't control the violent demonstrations.

"If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," he said.

Tuesday, he said tensions were calming in and around Washington, D.C.

"D.C. had no problems last night," he tweeted. "Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great."

Two autopsies issued Monday agreed that Floyd's death was a homicide, but they differed on the precise cause.

An independent autopsy said he died from mechanical asphyxiation, while the county coroner said Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."

U.S. protests death of George Floyd An American flag with a portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A man recreates the choke hold inflicted on George Floyd during a protest in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A group of demonstrators gather outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Baltimore City police officers kneel in solidarity with protestors at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Responding to a request to protect black demonstrators, white demonstrators form a perimeter at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators march on the streets of Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo A demonstrators marches in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Protesters march to the Gateway Arch during a march through the streets of St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Sticky notes with the wishes of protesters have been left on the Gateway Arch during a march through the streets of St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Police in riot gear charge through tear gas at protestors near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo A man is detained by bicycle mounted police near the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Police in riot gear charge protestors near the White House in Washingtond, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators hold their hands up in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Police in riot gear charge protestors near the White House in Washington D.C. on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Police speak to employees inside the shattered glass front of the Dolce & Gabbana clothing store in New York City on June 1. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI.. | License Photo Workers clean and repair damage to the Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters two blocks from the White House after it was damaged during a protest in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A pedestrian runs past graffiti on the Decatur House near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A demonstrator takes a knee in front of a police line during a protest march in Washington, D.C.,on May 31. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo Medical personnel from Massachusetts General Hospital hold signs at a rally in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics (R) joins protesters in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo A protester is comforted after being hit in the head by a police officer's rubber bullet in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Protesters and police face off on the fourth day of protest in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Protesters and police face off on the fourth day of protest in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Protesters raise their hands in a standoff against police in New York City on May 30.Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Black Lives Matter protesters gather before clashing with New York police on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo A protester faces police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo A protester yells at police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Fireworks explode on a group of police officers in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo A police car burns in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Police hold an intersection as demonstrations and rioting continues in New York City on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A New York Police Department officer looks around as a police van burns in the background during continuing demonstrations on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Protesters barricade Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh following a peaceful demonstration on May 30. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo Protesters demonstrating against the the killing of George Floyd clash for hours with police on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo At least four Los Angeles Police Department officers were hurt, some after being hit by debris, during protests May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Protesters demonstrating May 29 against the the killing of George Floyd clash for hours with police on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators take to the streets May 29 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo License Photo Demonstrators in Washington, D.C. take to the streets on May 29 to protest the police killing of George Floyd. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | A woman and child in New York City watch from a distance as protests continue over the death of George Floyd on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester acts out the death of George Floyd during protests in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Black Lives Matter protesters hold up a large sign with George Floyd's name written across it May 29 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Black Lives Matter protesters march past a Manhattan courthouse on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers during demonstrations in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New York Police Department officers push back Black Lives Matter protesters with bicycles May 28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New York Police Department officers arrest Black Lives Matter protesters on May 28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The county's autopsy said Floyd also had "other significant conditions" including arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and "recent" methamphetamine use.

Tuesday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington. Trump later plans to sign an executive order for religious freedom.

Floyd's funeral is scheduled for June 9 in his hometown of Houston. Monday, Terrence Floyd visited the site of his brother's death in Minneapolis and urged for calm amid growing national unrest.

"I know he would not want you all to be doing this," he said, asking angry demonstrators to get out and vote for change and demand justice peacefully.

"if I'm not over here blowing up stuff, if I'm not over here messing up my community -- then what are y'all doing?" he added. "That's not going to bring my brother back."

In Denver, authorities charged a 37-year-old man with striking three police officers and a civilian during a hit-and-run late incident over the weekend.

Demonstrations in Denver were mostly peaceful Monday night as thousands gathered at the State Capitol and knelt to honor Floyd.

Tuesday, the European Union's top diplomat called Floyd's death an "abuse of power."

EU High Representative Josep Borrell told reporters that such abuses must be denounced and condemned.

"We here in Europe, like the people of the United States, are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd, and I think that all societies must remain vigilant against excessive use of force and ensure that all such incidents are addressed swiftly effectively and in full respect of the rule of law and human rights," Borrell said.

The EU, he added, supports "the right to peaceful protest and we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and we call for a de-escalation of tensions."