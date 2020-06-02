An American flag with a portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A man recreates the choke hold inflicted on George Floyd during a protest in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A group of demonstrators gather outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore City police officers kneel in solidarity with protestors at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Responding to a request to protect black demonstrators, white demonstrators form a perimeter at City Hall in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators march on the streets of Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrators marches in Baltimore on June 1. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Protesters march to the Gateway Arch during a march through the streets of St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Sticky notes with the wishes of protesters have been left on the Gateway Arch during a march through the streets of St. Louis on June 1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump poses with a Bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump returns after posing with a bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Police in riot gear charge through tear gas at protestors near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
A man is detained by bicycle mounted police near the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Police in riot gear charge protesters near the White House in Washingtond, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators hold their hands up in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Police in riot gear charge protesters near the White House in Washington D.C. on June 1. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Police speak to employees inside the shattered glass front of the Dolce & Gabbana clothing store in New York City on June 1. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI.. | License Photo
Workers clean and repair damage to the Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters two blocks from the White House after it was damaged during a protest in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A pedestrian runs past graffiti on the Decatur House near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator takes a knee in front of a police line during a protest march in Washington, D.C.,on May 31. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Medical personnel from Massachusetts General Hospital hold signs at a rally in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics (R) joins protesters in Boston on May 31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
A protester is comforted after being hit in the head by a police officer's rubber bullet in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters and police face off on the fourth day of protest in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters and police face off on the fourth day of protest in Los Angeles on May 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters raise their hands in a standoff against police in New York City on May 30.Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters gather before clashing with New York police on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
A protester faces police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
A protester yells at police in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Fireworks explode on a group of police officers in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
A police car burns in New York City on May 30. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Police hold an intersection as demonstrations and rioting continues in New York City on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A New York Police Department officer looks around as a police van burns in the background during continuing demonstrations on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Protesters barricade Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh following a peaceful demonstration on May 30. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Protesters demonstrating against the the killing of George Floyd clash for hours with police on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
At least four Los Angeles Police Department officers were hurt, some after being hit by debris, during protests May 29. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Protesters demonstrating May 29 against the the killing of George Floyd clash for hours with police on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators take to the streets May 29 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators in Washington, D.C. take to the streets on May 29
to protest the police killing of George Floyd. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
A woman and child in New York City watch from a distance as protests continue over the death of George Floyd on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A protester acts out the death of George Floyd during protests in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters hold up a large sign with George Floyd's name written across it May 29 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters march past a Manhattan courthouse on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York Police Department officers during demonstrations in New York City on May 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Police Department officers push back Black Lives Matter protesters with bicycles May 28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Police Department officers arrest Black Lives Matter protesters on May 28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo