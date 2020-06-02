June 2 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks extended their growth streak in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 160 points by 11 a.m. EDT a day after closing with a gain of almost 100 points.
The blue chip index is on a hot streak, growing by more than 6 percent over the past two weeks, even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and waves of unrest nationally over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The S&P 500 was flat by late Tuesday morning and the Nasdaq composite was down about 50 points.
The retail, healthcare and technical services sectors influenced the markets with early gains.