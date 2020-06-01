A large American Flag hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks rose Monday to begin the month of June after two consecutive weeks of solid growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 100 points after the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange but rebounded and was up more than 70 points shortly after noon EDT.

The S&P 500 was up a handful of points and the Nasdaq composite had risen about 40 points.

All three indices finished May with two straight weeks of growth. Last week, the Dow and S&P 500 grew by more than 3 percent and the Nasdaq climbed nearly 2 percent.

Monday's gains were influenced by growth of a number of travel-related stocks, including Royal Caribbean, Marriott and American Airlines.

The retail sector also posted solid gains early Monday.