June 1 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Russia's future re-admittance to the Group of Seven economic summit with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin in a phone call between the two leaders Monday, reports from the Kremlin and White House said.

The two leaders also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the United States's gift of 200 ventilators to Russia, as well as the May 30 SpaceX rocket launch and OPEC's oil strategy, reports said.

"Donald Trump informed about his idea of ​​holding a G7 summit with a possible invitation from the leaders of Russia, Australia, India and the Republic of Korea," a statement from the Kremlin said. The White House later released a similar statement.

Neither press statement suggested the Trump and Putin discussed a response to unrest in the United States after of the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump announced Saturday that he would postpone the G7 summit, originally scheduled to be held in June at Camp David. Trump said he wanted to re-schedule in September or later with an expanded group of nations invited.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she would not attend the summit in Camp David.

Russia was expelled from the G8 in 2014, during the term of then-President Barack Obama, after Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed the Crimea.

Trump has encouraged participating leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union to allow Russia to return because of the country's world economic influence.

But Britain and Canada reiterated this week that Russia should not be admitted due to the country's aggressive behavior.

Russia should not be a member "unless it ceases aggressive and destabilizing activity that threatens the safety of UK citizens and the collective security of our allies," a statement from Downing Street said.

Britain has said it will veto any move to re-admit Russia to the G7, although Prime Minster Boris Johnson has said he would not object to Putin attending as a guest.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Russia's "continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7 and why it will continue to remain out."