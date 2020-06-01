A lone protester stands in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 12. The Senate convened Monday for the first time since the start of widespread national protests spurred by a police-involved death in Minnesota. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The Senate returned to Capitol Hill on Monday to work toward another economic stimulus package and face challenges posed by national outcry over the issue of police brutality.

The Senate is expected to begin discussions on a new relief bill to follow the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which passed in March and sent most Americans a direct stimulus payment.

The agenda is unclear, however, as the upper chamber doesn't seem likely to take up the $3 trillion stimulus measure passed by the Democratic-controlled House.

The bill calls for another direct stimulus payment for Americans and an extension for unemployment benefits. Some Republicans have been cautious, asking for more time to assess the impact of the first stimulus package.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has called on lawmakers to join Democrats at the negotiating table to negotiate the bill, adding that small business owners need more flexibility in how they can spend federal relief funds.

Senators return to the Capitol for the first time since waves of violent demonstrations nationwide over the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Thousands have been arrested across the United States following clashes with police.