Black Lives Matter protesters standoff against NYPD during ongoing protests against police brutality. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters gather as protests around the country continue over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- State and local governments throughout the United States increased National Guard presence on Sunday in response to ongoing protests sparked by the police-involved killing of George Floyd.

Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel announced that about 5,000 National Guard members had been activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C. as of Sunday afternoon with approximately 2,000 standing by.

"Responding to civil unrest is the hardest mission your National Guard does. Our unique longstanding partnerships with local civilian first responders mean we are always ready, always there to help, when needed, where it's needed," said Lengyel.

Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have already activated the National Guard.

President Donald Trump called on Philadelphia and other cities and states led by Democratic leaders to activate the National Guard in a series of tweets on Sunday describing the protesters as "anarchists."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated an additional 200 members of the National Guard on Sunday in response to a request form the city of Seattle. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' communications director said he had activated 400 National Guard members throughout the state on Saturday.

Additionally, more than 20 cities have imposed curfews for Sunday evening while Texas and Virginia issued a state of emergency.

Some areas took additional precautions ahead of continued protests as Minnesota closed all major highways and Chicago closed the central business district and the Loop area to all except employees and residents.

Due to the protests, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez postponed plans to reopen beaches in the county following shutdowns to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.