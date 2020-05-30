U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House in Washington, DC on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Trump has used Twitter to criticize protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, as well as the response of Democratic leaders, after demonstrators clashed with Secret Service agents outside the White House last night. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that military police could deploy to Minneapolis to respond to protests in the wake of George Floyd's death this week.

"We have our military ready, willing and able, if they ever want to call our military. We can have troops on the ground very quickly," Trump told reporters as he left the White House to travel to Florida for the SpaceX launch Saturday. "They're using their National Guard right now, as you know."

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement to CNN Saturday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley "have personally spoken with [Minnesota] Governor [Tim] Walz twice in the last 24-hours and expressed the department's readiness to provide support to local and state authorities as requested."

Protests broke out in dozens of American cities Friday night calling for justice in the death of George Floyd Monday.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer seen on video standing on Floyd's neck as Floyd gasped for air, was charged with third-degree murder Friday in connection with his death.

Friday's protests began peacefully, but many -- including demonstrations in Minneapolis -- took a turn toward looting and vandalism as the night progressed.

Earlier this week demonstrators burned a police precinct building in Minneapolis.

Trump added that Minnesota government officials, who have already activated the state's National Guard, have "got to be tough" and that protesters need to be "taught" that they "can't do this."

The military is prohibited from acting as domestic law enforcement, but under the Insurrection Act of 1807, state officials have the ability to call for military assistance.

By Saturday afternoon governors in Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Colorado and Ohio had also activated the National Guard in their states.