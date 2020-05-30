Demonstrators in Lafayette Square Park near the White House protest the police killing of George Floyd. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators take to the streets Friday in Washington, D.C., to protest the police killing of George Floyd. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Black Lives Matter protesters clash with New York police officers Friday as demonstrations take place across the country over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Protests erupted in dozens of cities across the United States overnight as activists called for justice for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Gov. Tim Walz called on protesters to disperse early Saturday morning after a non-violent demonstration there turned to riots, looting and vandalization.

Advertisement

"The absolute chaos -- this is not grieving, and this is not making a statement [about an injustice] that we fully acknowledge needs to be fixed -- this is dangerous," he said. "You need to go home."

Walz said he spoke with Floyd's family, who said the violence that had overtaken the city was counterproductive to the message activists were trying to send about the 46-year-old's death.

Floyd died Monday after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest for nearly 9 minutes. There have been daily protests since the incident -- which was recorded on video -- calling for the officer and three others present during the arrest to face charges.

Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and bail was set at $500,000. All four officers, including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were fired from the MPD.

Minneapolis

RELATED Louisville police drop charges against boyfriend in shooting of Breonna Taylor

Protesters took to the streets across the country Friday night, many beginning as peaceful demonstrations that later took a more violent turn. Several buildings were torched while businesses were vandalized and looted.

Walz blamed groups unrelated to the Floyd cause, including anarchists, white supremacists and drug cartel participants, for inciting the riots.

"The sheer number of rioters has made it impossible to make coherent arrests," he said Saturday morning. "The capacity to be able to do offensive action was greatly diminished."

"There terrifying thing is that this resembles more a military operation now as you observe ringleaders moving from place to place."

Walz activated the National Guard earlier in the week, and 500 responded to Friday night's protests.

Washington, D.C.

RELATED Man who captured video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with murder

Protests gripped the nation's capital, as well, with some 2,000 activists gathering outside the White House. The Secret Service temporarily put the White House on lockdown Friday evening, not allowing anyone to leave or enter the building.

Some people said President Donald Trump's tweet calling protesters "thugs" only served to enflame tensions, WRC-TV reported.

"We are human beings that want justice for our people," participant Anzhane Laine told the news station.

Washington, D.C., police officers arrested five people, including one woman who allegedly climbed over a barrier. Local officials said multiple Secret Service officers sustained injuries.

Officers deployed pepper spray int he crowd as they pushed against metal barriers and tried to remove them,

New York City

Police and thousands of demonstrators clashed outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with protesters throwing water bottles and other objects at officers. The police shot tear gas to try to disperse the crowd, which chanted "black lives matter" and "we want justice."

Police made between 50 to 100 arrests, a senior police official told The New York Times.

Crowds also gathered in the nearby Fort Greene neighborhood, setting a patrol van on fire and tossing fireworks.