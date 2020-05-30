Google said Saturday it would delay unveiling the Android 11 operating system update. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Google announced Saturday that it will delay the unveiling of its new Android 11 operating system.

Android developers announced the delay in a tweet.

"We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," the post read. "We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11 soon."

Google didn't offer an explanation for the delay, but it comes as police brutality protests sweep through the United States and the world deals with a coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 366,000 people.

Google had already delayed the release of Android 11 by a month in part because Google I/O, an annual developer conference held in California, was canceled because of the pandemic.

The launch of the first beta of Android 11 was previously scheduled to release along with a live-streamed "Beta Launch Show" on Wednesday, but this also is no longer set to take place.

An updated timeline for the unveiling has not been released.