May 29 (UPI) -- Uber launched a new feature called Hourly that allows riders to book trips by the hour and add destinations within that time frame as needed, the company announced Friday.

The ride-hailing company expects to introduce the option Tuesday in 12 cities -- Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Miami; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Seattle; Tacoma, Wash.; Tampa Bay, Fla.; and Washington, D.C.

The company tested the feature in locations across Australia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

"While we're encouraging riders to continue following local health guidelines and travel only as necessary, we've also been listening to their feedback about ways our platform can facilitate opportunities they're looking for," Uber Director of Rider Operations Niraj Patel said in a statement.

"This new feature is arriving as a flexible option if and when you need a little extra time running errands, taking a loved one to and from a doctor's appointment, or getting things done."

The Hourly feature costs riders $50 per hour, plus tolls and any other surcharges. Riders can select the option for up to 7 hours, and if they go over the hourly time limit, they'll be charged a per-minute rate. Hourly is limited to 40 miles of distance per hour and any miles traveled beyond that limit also will face an additional charge.

Trips taken using the Hourly feature must also remain within the designated city.

Uber said riders using Hourly will be matched with drivers who have bigger and new vehicles that are eligible for the Uber Comfort trips.

Earlier this month, Uber announced it's requiring all drivers and riders to wear face coverings to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.