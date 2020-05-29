A view of the Caesars Palace marquee on Las Vegas Boulevard March 26. Closed since the coronavirus pandemic, the establishment will reopen Thursday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Las Vegas establishments and other Nevada businesses will start Phase 2 reopening Friday, marking the biggest reopening of the state's economy since the beginning of the coronavirus restrictions.

Bars, gyms, spas and tattoo parlors are among the businesses reopening in Nevada Friday with some social distancing restrictions. Casinos will not reopen until the middle of next week.

Cowabunga water park along with playgrounds and pools will reopen Friday in Las Vegas. The iconic Golden Nugget casino downtown will be the first gambling establish to return Wednesday with many other casinos and the famed Las Vegas Strip opening the following day.

The shutdown of the gaming industry, which provides the state with a large portion of its budget, has hit Nevada particularly hard.

Workers will be required to wear face masks. Locations that attract large gatherings, like church services, will be limited to 50 people.

Sports venues, adult entertainment venues and brothels will remain closed for another two weeks.

"When it comes to confirmed COVID hospitalizations, we are in a 35-day downward trend," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday. "According to the Nevada Hospital Association, intensive care and ventilator use remained flat over this past long weekend, and hospitals continue to have enough capacity to manage a surge at this time.

"The Hospital Association asked me to remind Nevadans that it is safe for you to visit your doctor or your hospital," he said.