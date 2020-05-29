Black Lives Matter protesters clash with police officers at Union Square in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York City police officers arrest Black Lives Matter protesters at Union Square in New York City on Thursday. Protests continued in Minneapolis and in other cities over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Protesters cheer as fireworks are lit and multiple fires burn Thursday night near an abandoned police precinct in Minneapolis as part of reaction to the death of George Floyd. Photo by Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Protests over the police-involved death of George Floyd continued well into the morning Friday in a third day of violence in Minneapolis, while similar disturbances broke out in Louisville and other parts of the country.

Late Thursday, demonstrators set fire to a police precinct building in the Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd died Monday after he was restrained by a Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck.

Advertisement

Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

The precinct building had been evacuated by order of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said he was unwilling to endanger lives to protect the building.

"I understand the importance of a precinct," he said. "[But] the symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers, or the public. We could not risk serious injury to anyone and we will continue to patrol the third precinct entirely."

By 4:30 a.m. Friday, protesters and looters still were out on the streets in the neighborhood as several nearby commercial buildings burned unchecked.

Firefighters arrived shortly afterward, accompanied by state police in riot gear, who began to arrest people in the area, including a CNN television reporter and crew members.

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and three crew members were taken into custody live on the air in the incident. The news organization immediately criticized the arrests and called for the their release.

CNN President Jeff Zucker later said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz "deeply apologizes" for the arrests and was working to have the news team released immediately.

They were released after about an hour in custody, the news organization said.

RELATED 4 Minneapolis officers fired after video showed man pinned by neck

The unrest also spread to neighboring St. Paul, where protesters looted a Target store in and set fire to several businesses along a busy commercial corridor.

Earlier in the night, National Guard troops were deployed in the two cities at Walz's order.

The governor said he issued the order at the request of local leaders who called on the state government for National Guard resources after "extensive damage to private property" occurred during the protests.

At a press conference early Friday morning, Frey responded to President Donald Trump, who tweeted about the Minnesota protests. In the post, he called Frey "a very weak radical left mayor" and said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Twitter then flagged Trump's tweet as violating its rules and "glorifying violence."

"Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions," Frey told reporters. "Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else, during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell. Is this a difficult time period? Yes. But you better be damn sure that we're going to get through this."

Racially charged unrest over George Floyd's death and similar incidents spread across the United States late Thursday. Protests occurred from coast to coast.

In Louisville, seven people were shot during a protest to over the shooting death of local resident Breonna Taylor during a March police raid.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in an early morning video message the shootings came from within the crowd. Five of the victims were not seriously hurt, while two were sent into surgery and one was in critical condition.

"No officers fired their weapons," he said, thanking them for directing aid to the injured demonstrators "despite the risk to themselves."

The shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. as protesters gathered near the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice. They were attempting to overturn a police prison transport vehicle before in the moments before the gunfire, video showed.

In Columbus, Ohio, protests over Floyd's death turned violent when some demonstrators began to throw objects at police. Officers responded by firing tear gas.

Protesters later broke windows at the Ohio Statehouse and entered the building. Police tactical squads quickly responded.

Widespread vandalism and property damage was reported in the city.