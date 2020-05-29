Breaking News
Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Minneapolis cop seen kneeling on George Floyd charged with murder
Justice Department says $2.5B funneled into North Korea's nuclear program
COVID-19 cases spike in South Korea, Russia, Iran as global deaths pass 360K
Britain considering opening citizenship to some in Hong Kong
AstraZeneca strikes deal with Oxford Biomedica to make COVID-19 vaccine
High-schoolers celebrate graduation amid COVID-19
