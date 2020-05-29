Cars line up at a CVS Pharmacy drive-through COVID-19 testing center in Bridgewater, Mass., on May 15. File photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- U.S. pharmacy chain CVS on Friday opened 1,000 additional COVID-19 drive-through test sites at locations across more than 30 states and in Washington, D.C.

Most of the new test sites are located in communities with the greatest need for support as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index, company officials said.

Advertisement

"It's no small feat to operationalize 1,000 test sites in weeks under trying circumstances, which is a credit to our employees and their unwavering commitment to being part of the solution," said CVS Chief Executive Larry Merlo.

"Our testing strategy will continue to evolve and make the most effective use of our resources as we work to help safely re-open the economy."

The company said it has performed nearly 200,000 tests nationwide since opening its first test site at Shrewsbury, Mass., in mid-March. Its goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests per month beginning in June.

As was the case previously, CVS will offer self-swab tests for people individuals meeting CDC and state criteria who register in advance on the company's website. No testing will take place inside any CVS pharmacy, company officials stressed.

The tests are sent to third-party laboratories for processing, with results available within approximately three days.

Ninety-one of the new test sites are in California, including 42 in Los Angeles and Orange counties.