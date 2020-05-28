A large American Flag and a sign that reads "Together, We're Strong" are seen Thursday outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- U.S. blue chip stocks posted gains for the third straight day on Thursday and are up more than 1,000 points so far this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 150 points by 12:30 p.m. EDT. The blue chip index gained more than 550 points Wednesday and 529 points Tuesday.

The S&P 500 was up about 20 points early Thursday afternoon and the Nasdaq composite was up 75.

The growth was helped along by positive gains in the tech industry. Tech stocks were led by Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

So far this week, the Dow has grown more than 2 percent after posting a gain of more than 3 percent last week.