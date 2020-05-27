The trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday after remaining closed for about two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Blue chip U.S. stocks surged again on Wall Street after the opening bell Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 200 points in early trading, less than a day after it gained 529 to close Tuesday.

The S&P 500 rose a few points to around the 3,000 level, which the index surpassed on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus crisis arrived in March. The Nasdaq composite, however, had slid about 70 points by noon EDT Wednesday.

Several prominent tech stocks -- including Netflix and Zoom Video -- declined in value on Wednesday, contributing to the Nasdaq's losses.

Wednesday is the second day since the New York Stock Exchange reopened its trading floor to about a quarter capacity. It was closed for about two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.