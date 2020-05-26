Nurses hold photos of fellow nurses who have died from COVID-19 during a protest on April 21 at the White House, to demand the Trump administration provide more protective equipment for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- House lawmakers will hear testimony on Tuesday from Department of Health and Human Services Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm about the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grimm is scheduled to appear by video before the House oversight committee at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss a report she issued a month ago that detailed severe shortages of medical supplies.

The briefing will also address the inspector general's plan to review and report on other aspects of the administration's coronavirus response, including testing, the Strategic National Stockpile, the health and safety of HHS employees and the department's emergency preparedness throughout the pandemic, as well as the role of the HHS watchdog after President Donald Trump moved this month to have Grimm replaced.

Grimm issued a report on On April 6 that was based on a survey of 323 U.S. hospitals that found severe shortages of coronavirus tests and wait times of a week or longer for test results.

The report also found that hospitals experienced widespread shortages of personal protective equipment including masks and gloves due to increased use and the lack of a robust supply chain.

Trump dismissed the report during a briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and on May 1 nominated Jason Weida to serve as a permanent replacement for Grimm, who has been in the role since Trump took office in 2017.

Democrats on the committee introduced a bill last week to protect inspectors general from political retaliation after four other watchdogs were removed by Trump in recent weeks.