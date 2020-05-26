Shoppers in Los Angeles, Calif., wait for curbside service at a business on May 8 after the county loosened restrictions to allow retailers to resume business with curbside service. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Americans have sharply increased their use of low-contact commerce like curbside and virtual services, new research showed Tuesday.

According to the Gallup survey, more than a third of U.S. adults are using curbside pickup from stores, an increase of 17 percent from the last poll in mid-April. Twenty-seven percent said they have seen a physician remotely, a rise of 15 percent.

Gallup said many companies have expanded low-contact options both as a means to resume business and prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The survey also found 44 percent of respondents said they have picked up takeout at restaurants, an increase of 18 percent.

"With all states now easing restrictions on residents' public activities, fewer U.S. adults say they are isolating themselves, nearly half are going to grocery stores, and visits to restaurants have increased sharply," Gallup wrote.

"Still, many say they plan to exercise caution until a number of criteria are met. Given this, it is not yet clear how much longer Americans will take advantage of contactless services, or what effect this experience will have on their long-term use of these conveniences."

Those earning more than $90,000 were more likely to use low-contact services, the survey found.

Gallup said it polled more than 4,100 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3 points.