Arlington National Cemetery will see fewer visitors on Memorial Day this year because of pandemic health restrictions. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Memorial Day parades were canceled, cookouts have been scaled down and veterans events will be adapted this year to maintain health restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

In keeping with tradition, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday, laying a wreath to pay tribute to U.S. military members who died in service.

While the Trumps, Pence and service members were unmasked, other participants covered their faces during the cemetery ceremony. Masks have been required for weeks at Arlington for guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and for those performing funerals at Arlington.

Arlington is closed to the public amid the COVID-19 crisis, with only family members of fallen service members allowed to visit the historic cemetery.

Family members have been limited to 10 at the graveside at daily funerals in Arlington as social distancing is enforced. Personnel from the Army's Third Infantry Regiment, known as the "Old Guard" are reduced and remain masked during funeral services.

Some funerals have been carried out without family members if they're unable to travel due to coronavirus restrictions, Capt. Doug Rohde, commander in the Old Guard, told CNN.

"Our heart goes out to them for not being able to be there with their loved one as they are laid to rest, but I hope they take comfort knowing the Old Guard was there," he said.

The president and first lady also were scheduled to historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore later in the day.

Trump has largely remained at the White House since March when he declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus. But as he's pushed for states to lift stay-at-home orders in recent weeks, he's ventured out for more appearances.

He's expected to travel to Florida on Wednesday to observe the launching of SpaceX's first manned flight.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young last week urged Trump to stay home and not visit while the city is still on a stay-at-home order. Security for the visit will be costly to the city, Young said.

"I wish that the president, as our nation's leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend," Young, said in a statement. He added that the president "deciding to pursue non-essential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus."

Meanwhile, across the United States, some Memorial Day events have been canceled, modified or have gone virtual.

In Fairfield, Ohio, near Cincinnati, a modified parade of police and fire emergency vehicles will make a tour past local veteran's homes, the city's Parks and Recreation Department said on Facebook.

At Los Angeles National Cemetery, a virtual ceremony will take place with Brig. Gen. Michael Leeney, commanding general of the 40th Infantry Division, and Rep. Ted W. Lieu, D-Calif., as well as a recorded message from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

As states slowly reopen, Memorial Day under pandemic appears to signal a slow start to the tourist season.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced re-opening for bars and restaurants in two regions: the Upper Peninsula and the area around Traverse City in time for Memorial Day.

In Oscoda, Mich., in Iosco County near Ypsilanti, where restrictions haven't been lifted, holiday cabin owners watched as tourists bypassed the town, heading north for the holiday where restaurants were open. Memorial Day weekend is usually the start of a busy holiday party season for locals in Oscoda.

"It's been really disappointing," Thomas Clark, third-generation owner of Thomas Parkside Cottages told Mlive.com "Why, I guess is my first question? What makes them able before we can?"