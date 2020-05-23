White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday inadvertently showed President Donald Trump's bank account and routing numbers when showing his fourth-quarter salary donation Friday. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump donated his latest paycheck to the Department of Health and Human Services, but White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany may have shown reporters more of the check than she meant to.

The spokeswoman said Trump's $100,000 quarterly paycheck will go toward the HHS' efforts to develop new treatments and a potential vaccine to battle the novel coronavirus.

Trump, like some previous presidents, has donated each of his quarterly salary payments to various government agencies, such as the National Parks Service, Veterans Affairs and the Transportation and Education departments.

"Here is the check," McEnany told reporters Friday, holding up a check featuring the president's bank account and routing numbers.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told The New York Times, "Today his salary went to help advance new therapies to treat this virus, but leave it to the media to find a shameful reason not to simply report the facts, focusing instead on whether the check is real or not."