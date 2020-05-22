All three major U.S. indices entered Friday up about 3 percent this week as they head into the Memorial Day weekend. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks slid in early trading Friday after early gains turned around.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed after the opening bell on Wall Street but later gave up the growth and was down about 120 points early Friday afternoon.

The S&P 500 was down just a few points and the Nasdaq was up a few as trading heads into the Memorial Day weekend.

The Dow lost about 100 points in trading on Thursday.

Despite the losses, the Dow has grown significantly this week and could close out its best week since early April.

All three indices are up about 3 percent this week.

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.