May 22 (UPI) -- IBM says it has cut jobs in several states due to the lingering effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The computer company said it has made labor reductions in five states -- California, Missouri, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The company didn't say how many jobs were cut.

"IBM's work in a highly competitive marketplace requires flexibility to constantly add high-value skills to our workforce," IBM spokesman Ed Barbini said in a statement. "While we always consider the current environment, IBM's workforce decisions are in the interest of the long-term health of our business."

Barbini added that IBM will offer subsidized medical coverage to laid off employees through June 2021.

IBM has a global workforce of about 350,000 and hinted at possible layoffs during its last two earnings calls. These are the first layoffs under new CEO Arvind Krishna, who took over the post last month.

IBM laid off 1,700 employees about a year ago. At the time, it was its third round of cuts in four years.