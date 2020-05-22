Two men wear face masks as they walk a dog Thursday in Domino Park in New York City. State beaches in New York can reopen starting Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- All businesses in Alaska will be allowed to reopen Friday, as will some beaches in New York, New Jersey and other neighboring states as officials ease more coronavirus-related restrictions.

In Alaska, all businesses and places of worship will be allowed to open starting Friday.

Under Phases 3 and 4 of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's reopening plan, bars, restaurants, gyms, retail stores and all other businesses can welcome in-person customers ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The state released new guidelines Thursday for reopening and urged businesses to keep many of the policies required under earlier phases such as requiring face coverings, supplying hand sanitizer and social distancing practices.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware agreed this week to a coordinated reopening of their state park beaches beginning Friday. Beaches, however, will be at 50 percent capacity and masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.

Along the popular Jersey Shore in New Jersey, local officials are required to enforce the capacity limits and to prohibit contact sports and organized events.

In North Carolina, the state on Friday moved on to a new phase in Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening plan.

Under the new provisions, a stay-at-home order will be lifted while restaurants, salons and swimming pools will be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Bars, nightclubs, gyms and indoor fitness facilities, however, will remain closed.

Indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people also remained banned in North Carolina.

State health officials expect the new phase to last from four to six weeks, after which increased capacity could be allowed at restaurants, bars and other businesses.

In Maryland, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said retail stores and some personal services will be allowed to reopen beginning Friday.

The reopened businesses, however, must limit the number of people -- including customers and staff -- in their stores to 10, and everyone must wear face masks and adhere to proper social distancing, Olszewski said at a Thursday news conference.

Barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to see customers by appointment only.

In Kentucky, restaurants are allowed to reopen for indoor dining at 33 percent capacity beginning Friday.

Gov. Andy Beshear's reopening strategy also allows outdoor seating. Eateries, however, must limit parties to 10 or fewer guests while tables must be separated by at least six feet.

Employees will be required to wear masks while serving customers.