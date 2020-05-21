Experts say recent job losses make it difficult for many U.S. households to continue making monthly mortgage payments. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- U.S. mortgage delinquencies jumped by 1.6 million in April, the largest increase ever recorded in a single month, according to new data Thursday.

The report from Black Knight also showed the increase and indicated the mortgage delinquency rate nearly doubled from 3.4 percent in February to 6.5 percent in March, also a record.

The April delinquency numbers include past due payments and homeowners who have entered forbearance plans.

Black Knight reported last week that about 8.8 percent of U.S. mortgages are in forbearance.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the housing and mortgage markets has already been substantial," said Black Knight economist Andy Walden. "It will be some months before we can gauge the full extent of that impact. Whatever the ultimate scope, it is almost certain the effects will resonate for many months to come."

British analytics firm Oxford Economics said last week job losses will make it difficult for many U.S. households to continue making their monthly mortgage payments.

"We currently estimate about 15 percent of homeowners will fall behind on their payments, compared to a peak delinquency rate of 10 percent during the Great Recession," it said.