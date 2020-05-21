President Donald Trump participates in a Cabinet meeting in the East Room at the White House on Tuesday. Thursday, he was scheduled for a day trip to Michigan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Michigan Thursday and address workers who produced ventilators at a Ford plant a month ago.

Trump was also set to meet with local and national African-American leaders and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a Detroit native.

Trump was scheduled to visit the Ford Rawsonville Plant in Ypsilanti early Thursday afternoon and participate in a listening session with black leaders.

The president also planned to tour the plant and speak to workers and supporters at about 3:30 p.m. EDT.

State officials said Trump's visit violates Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order requiring manufacturing facilities to "suspend all non-essential in-person visits, including tours."

"While the president's visit is contrary to the governor's order, this is an opportunity to showcase how important Michigan is to the response to COVID-19," Zack Pohl, Whitmer's communications director, said in a statement.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Trump will be asked to wear a mask during his visit. Trump has previously declined to wear a mask in public, saying it's unnecessary since he is regularly tested for the coronavirus.

"If he fails to wear a mask, he's going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facility inside our state," Nessel said.

Michigan is considered a battleground state for Trump's re-election campaign. He won the state by less than 11,000 votes in 2016.