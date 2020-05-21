May 21 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona have taken a suspect into custody after three people were shot at a popular Glendale shopping and entertainment district, authorities said.

One victim was in critical condition and taken to a local hospital while two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said Wednesday night in a press briefing.

The suspect's identity was not released.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday at the Westgate Entertainment District, a busy complex of stores, restaurants and sporting event venues.

Ngalula said the suspect was taken into police custody without incident in the Westgate area after being confronted by police.

Police locked down the Westgate area and businesses were told to shelter in place as officers patrolled for further victims or suspects, she said.

"If you have loved ones in the Westgate area we ask that you stay at home," she said. "I know how difficult that can be, especially in a traumatic incident like this to ask you to do that, but we want to ensure we aren't flooding the area with additional people."

State Sen. Martin Quezada said he saw the suspect armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

"I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate," he said via Twitter. "There are multiple victims. I saw two victims with my own eyes. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said his office is monitoring the situation.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the individuals and families impacted tonight, as well as the first responders and police officers who are on the scene," he tweeted. "The state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community."