May 21 (UPI) -- The FBI said a Thursday morning shooting at a U.S. Navy base in southeastern Texas was terrorism-related and a second suspect may be at large.

A member of the Naval Security Forces was injured Thursday when a suspect opened fire at around 6:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Corpus Cristi, authorities said. They added the shooter had been "neutralized."

FBI Senior Supervisory Special Agent Leah Greeves announced during a press briefing later Thursday that the suspect was dead and it was being treated as a terrorism-related incident.

"We have determined that the incident this morning at Naval Air Station Corpus is terrorism-related," Greeves said. "We may have a potential second related person of interest at large in the community, but we would encourage the public to remain calm and if you see something, say something."

The base, about 120 miles southeast of San Antonio, was locked down and officials were investigating.

The injured sailor was in "good condition" and was released from the hospital, the Navy said in a statement.

The shooting marked the third time since December a shooter has opened fire at a U.S. naval facility.

RELATED DoD says it will update vetting for foreign military students

A U.S. sailor killed two people and himself in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Dec. 4. Two days later, a Royal Saudi Air Force member shot three sailors to death at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

On Monday, federal authorities said the Pensacola suspect, Mohammed Saeed Alshamarani, was in contact with an al-Qaida figure prior to the attack and that it was motivated by jihadist ideology.