May 21 (UPI) -- A member of the Naval Security Forces was injured in a shooting Thursday at a U.S. Navy base in southeastern Texas, military authorities said.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, base officials said. They added that the shooter was "neutralized."

The base, about 120 miles southeast of San Antonio, was locked down and officials are investigating.

The shooting marked the third time since December a shooter has opened fire at a U.S. naval facility.

A U.S. sailor killed two people and himself in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Dec. 4. Two days later, a Royal Saudi Air Force member shot three sailors to death at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.