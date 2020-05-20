President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, graduated from Georgetown Law, the president said in a tweet congratulating her on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated his daughter Tiffany Trump on her graduation from law school.

The president tweeted in celebration of his daughter's degree from Georgetown Law, haling her as a great student and Georgetown as a great school.

"Just what I need is a lawyer in the family," he joked. "Proud of you Tiff!"

Georgetown Law announced earlier this month it would host a virtual ceremonial degree conferral for graduating students on May 16 as universities throughout the country closed amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiffany Trump, 26, Trump's youngest daughter, announced that she would attend Georgetown Law in 2017.

Trump's second son Eric Trump also received a degree from the law school, while his oldest daughter Ivanka Trump attended the school for two years before transferring to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.