May 20 (UPI) -- The gap between Americans who view themselves economically conservative and fiscally liberal is narrower than it's ever been -- but a Gallup survey Wednesday showed that social issues are still where more citizens have a liberal viewpoint.

The poll shows a gap of just 18 points separate the two positions, the closes point in the history of the survey.

Thirty-nine percent of U.S. adults said they are conservative on economic issues while 21 percent said they're liberal. Thirty-eight percent answered they're moderate fiscally.

Over the years, the gap had been as wide as 36 points (2010) and as close as 20, at various times.

The survey showed Americans are closer on social issues. Thirty-five percent said they're socially conservative and 29 percent said they're liberal.

The social gap was also widest in 2010, Gallup said, when conservatives held a 17-point majority.

More than 60 percent of Republicans said they are socially and fiscally conservative -- while about four or five in 10 Democrats said they're liberal in both areas.

Gallup said the figures continue a trend of Americans being more liberal socially than they are economically.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.