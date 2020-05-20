Former Nissan Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn attends the French Film Festival 2018 in Yokohama, Japan on June 21, 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- On a Japanese extradition warrant, federal marshals arrested two Massachusetts men Wednesday who they say helped former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn evade justice in an elaborate escape last year.

The Justice Department said U.S. Marshals arrested Michael and Peter Taylor of Harvard, Mass., after federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint in Boston. Both men were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Wednesday.

Authorities said Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former U.S. Army Green Beret, and his son Peter were charged by Japanese authorities with planning and aiding in Ghosn's escape from Japan in December. At the time, Ghosn was free on bond and escaped to Lebanon.

Ghosn was facing charges of financial misconduct while he was Nissan chairman and CEO. In January, he said he's innocent and explained that he fled to escape unfair treatment by Japanese authorities.

The Taylors and acquaintance George-Antoine Zayek have been charged with aiding in the escape.

Federal prosecutors detail their roles in the escape in supporting documents in Massachusetts District Court.

Japanese investigators say they exploited a lapse in airport security by smuggling Ghosn inside a large box used to transport musical equipment and stored it aboard a private jet at the airport in Osaka.

Prosecutors say security footage shows Michael Taylor, Ghosn and Zayek arrive at a nearby hotel, and later captured Taylor and Zayez when they emerged with the large box.