May 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve will keep using all of its "tools" to stabilize the U.S. economy through the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to tell a congressional panel on Tuesday.

In prepared remarks ahead of testimony for the Senate banking committee, Powell says the Fed's policies of pumping trillions of dollars of liquidity into the economy will continue for however long it takes to weather the effects of crisis.

The hearing, titled "The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress," will begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

"The Federal Reserve's response to this extraordinary period has been guided by our mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people, along with our responsibilities to promote stability of the financial system," he wrote in his opening remarks.

"We are committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy in this challenging time even as we recognize that these actions are only a part of a broader public-sector response."

Powell will testify with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at Tuesday's remote hearing, which aims to assess the progress of the $2 trillion CARES Act that was passed in March. The relief bill provided funds for businesses and local governments and sent stimulus payments to most Americans.

Mnuchin is expected to be questioned about the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the package overseen by the Small Business Administration to funnel forgivable loans to small businesses. The program's fund quickly ran out of money and was later found to have loaned money to large businesses like national restaurant chains and the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

The hearing comes after a four-member congressional panel reported Monday that only $37 billion of the $454 billion allocated to the Treasury for loans to businesses and governments has been put into the Fed's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility.

In his own prepared testimony, Mnuchin disagrees with that finding. The Treasury, he says, has "committed up to $195 billion in credit support under the CARES Act."

"While these are unprecedented and difficult times, these programs are making a positive impact on people," he wrote. "Together we will destroy the COVID-19 virus, and our country will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever."

