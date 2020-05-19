President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday directing federal agencies to review regulations that have been suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic and cut any that would hinder economic recovery. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday seeking to cut regulations that hamper economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said the order directs federal agencies to review hundreds of regulations that have been suspended in response to the pandemic and make those suspensions permanent where possible.

"With millions of Americans forced out of work by the virus, it's more important than ever to remove burdens that destroy American jobs," Trump said.

He also said he instructed agencies to use emergency authorities to speed up regulation cuts or "new rules that will create jobs and prosperity and get rid of unnecessary rules and regulations."

The administration has taken steps to loosen some regulations amid the pandemic, including a March memo by the Environmental Protection Agency announcing it suspended enforcement of environmental laws requiring companies to monitor their pollution.