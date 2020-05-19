Demonstrators march at the "Rally To Free New York" to oppose government restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, in New York City on May 1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Although a number of states have begun reopening businesses and coronavirus cases are in decline, the mood among most Americans hasn't changed much over the past month.

Gallup said in a survey Tuesday less than a third of U.S. adults (32 percent) say they're satisfied with the present direction of the United States -- just a 2-point drop from the last poll.

Forty-five percent said they were satisfied in a survey taken before the impact of the pandemic.

Satisfaction among Republicans saw the greatest decline in the new poll, down to 48 percent from 80 percent in February.

Forty percent identified the coronavirus as their chief concern, down 5 percent from April, and government and leadership ranked second among concerns.

"Americans' perceptions about the nation's well-being are in a fairly negative holding pattern as COVID-19 retains an unwelcome grip on the U.S. economy and everyday life," Gallup wrote.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.