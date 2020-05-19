Barton was convicted after five trials in the 1991 stabbing death of an 81-year-old Missouri woman. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Convicted killer Walter Barton is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday night and become the first death row inmate executed in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barton's execution was temporarily halted last Friday after an appellate court granted a stay, but it was overturned by a federal court Sunday and an appeal was rejected Monday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Barton's defense team has filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, his last opportunity to avoid execution.

Barton was condemned for stabbing 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler to death in 1991, but District Court Judge Brian Wimes stayed the execution to give attorneys more time to make a case against blood spatter evidence that was used to convict him. Defense attorneys also argued their appeal has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

After the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the stay, Parson said he has no plans to intervene in the execution.

Barton was tried five times for Kuehler's death and the first two trials ended in a mistrial and hung jury. The next two led to convictions but both were overturned. The final trial again led to a conviction and a sentence of death.

There is some doubt about his guilt, however, according to advocates including the Innocence Project, who argue that Barton is "likely innocent."

"The only piece of physical evidence used to connect Barton to the murder was a spot of blood found on his shirt, which Barton has always said got on his shirt while he was pulling the victim's granddaughter off her body -- a fact the victim's granddaughter confirmed to investigators," the Innocence Project wrote.

"Significantly, the victim was stabbed 50 times, and the real perpetrator of the crime would have been covered with blood, which Barton was not."

"If you look at the evidence that convicted him a lot of it has been debunked," added Elyse Max of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. "Blood spatter science has changed since the 1990s. We know a lot more about how it works to get witnesses who are jailhouse snitches.

"Three [witnesses] have recanted their testimony. To procedurally deny someone the ability to have this heard based on a technicality, the system is set up in such a way that it is very difficult."

The office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, however, says Barton is guilty and his defense attorneys have no credible avenue for a delay.

"There is nothing that supports a stay here," Schmitt's office wrote in a court filing before Monday's ruling. "But, nevertheless, the district court granted a stay of execution -- not because it found that Barton had met the standard for a stay as set out in the applicable case law -- but instead only because it wanted more time to consider his claims.

"Missouri respectfully submits that the 28 years since Barton's horrific crimes have provided sufficient time for review of his conviction and sentence. This court should vacate this stay and permit the execution to proceed as scheduled."