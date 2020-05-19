U.S. health officials are seeking to alleviate shortages of crucial medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo courtesy of Pxhere

May 19 (UPI) -- U.S. health officials on Tuesday awarded a $354 million contract to a Virginia company in a bid to expand the production of pharmaceuticals in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-year contract from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Phlow Corp., of Richmond, Va., is aimed at providing an immediate expansion of U.S.-based capacity to manufacture the "active pharmaceutical ingredients" necessary for a range of crucial medicines.

The goal is to alleviate or prevent drug shortages, especially during the COVID-19 health crisis and in future pandemics, officials said, noting that the majority of APIs or their precursor chemicals are currently manufactured outside the United States.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us how health threats or other sources of instability can threaten America's medical supply chains, potentially endangering Americans' health," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

"America has the capabilities, resources, and expertise to secure our medical supply chains; now the Trump Administration is providing the leadership to make it happen."

Under the contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, an industry team led by Phlow will develop a list of APIs and finished medicines now in critically short supply which are urgently needed by healthcare systems.

A new manufacturing facility will be constructed in Virginia as part of the effort.

The deal can be extended for up to a total of $812 million over a total of 10 years, officials said.