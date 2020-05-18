May 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a roundtable with restaurant executives and industry leaders Monday at the White House.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry is expected to be discussed in the meeting, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time at the State Dining Room.

Independent restaurants say the pandemic and social distancing measures required for reopening are having a devastating effect on the industry.

Small restaurateurs face "nearly insurmountable odds as they meet new requirements for public safety" which will cost them up to half their revenue "if they are able to reopen at all," according to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.