Uber said artificial intelligence built into its app will enforce the new rule that requires drivers to wear face coverings. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Beginning Monday, ride-sharing giant Uber will require all drivers and riders to wear face coverings as more governments start to lift coronavirus restrictions for businesses.

The company says drivers and riders will be asked to go through a checklist to confirm that they have taken safety measures that now include wearing a face covering as well as sanitizing their hands.

A leader in the ride-hailing business, Uber will use artificial intelligence built into its platform to verify drivers are complying with the new mandate.

Drivers are required to confirm they're wearing a face covering by submitting a selfie to the Uber app and a message will be sent to inform the rider. Riders will also be asked to sit in the back seat and open windows for ventilation.

"It's important to us that you know what to expect when you take that 'second first trip,'" Uber said in a statement. "Over the last two months, our tech and safety teams have been hard at work building a new product experience that will help protect everyone, every time they use Uber."

"Everyone must take proper precautions not only to protect yourself but also the driver and the next person getting in the car after," added Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshani. "It's about protecting not only yourself but everyone around you."

The new rules apply to all drivers and riders in the United States, Canada, India and most of Europe and Latin America.

Sachin Kansal, Uber's senior director of product management, said both drivers and riders are asked to notify the company if there are violations, and repeat offenders may be have their accounts terminated.

"We are encouraging drivers to cancel trips without penalty if they don't feel safe, including if the rider isn't wearing a face cover," the company said.

Additionally, Uber said it's allocated $50 million to buy masks, disinfectant spray, wipes, hand sanitizer and gloves for both riders and drivers. The company said it had obtained more than 23 million masks by last week.

"We're also piloting new partnerships with world-class leaders in cleanliness," it added. "Working with Clorox in select cities in North America, we plan to distribute ride-sharing-specific disinfecting tips and work to make more supplies available to drivers and riders in the car."

Lyft, Uber's primary competitor, announced similar guidelines this month that mandates face coverings for its drivers and riders, sanitizing and an educational program.