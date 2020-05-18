Trending

One dead after Canadian Forces Snowbird jet crashes in B.C.
Coronavirus deaths, cases surge in Brazil as other nations stabilize
Moderna says test results for possible COVID-19 vaccine 'positive'
Fed chief: U.S. economic recovery from pandemic may take at least a year
Iowa farm group restoring habitat for bees, fish
SpaceX, NASA prepare to return astronauts to space from U.S. soil
