Following its worst week since late March, the Dow on Monday soared more than 700 points after the opening bell Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial average soared after the opening bell on Monday, climbing several hundred points due partly to positive news about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The bellwether U.S. index didn't close with a single gain last week and recorded its worst weekly performance since late March. On Monday, it surged after the market opened and had climbed 850 points by 1 p.m. EDT.

The S&P 500 climbed more than 90 points early Monday afternoon and the Nasdaq was up about 220.

Boosting U.S. stocks on Monday was an announcement from biotech firm Moderna that said early results for a possible coronavirus vaccine are "positive."

The Dow fell 270 points at the close Friday, which marked the index's fifth straight day of losses and its worst weekly performance since late March and the early weeks of the health crisis.