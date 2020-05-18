May 18 -- One death and multiple injuries have been confirmed following a possible tornado reported to have touched down near Church Point, La., on Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, one person was killed in Louisiana's Acadia Parish Sunday night when their mobile home was lifted and flipped onto a section of Prudence Highway three miles northwest of Church Point.

Church Point Fire Chief Raymond Ledoux told KATC-TV there were numerous injuries that occurred over the same area, ranging from mild to serious in nature. Severe damage was also reported to several homes in the area.

The SPC reported that the same possible tornado flipped an 18-wheeler onto its side near the intersection of highways 751 and 35, just north of the Church Point downtown area.

As of early Monday morning, the National Weather Service office responsible for the Acadia Parish had not yet confirmed that the damage was in fact caused by a tornado, but will send a survey team to the area on Monday.

The SPC also reported damage caused by two additional possible tornadoes in neighboring parishes. The first in the Calcasieu Parish and the second in the Evangeline Parish.

These storms likely initiated along a cold front that pushed through Louisiana during the day Sunday.