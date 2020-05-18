An employee cleans and disinfects a table at a clothing business in Ladue, Mo., on Friday to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Most U.S. companies say they're looking at a phased-in plan for employees to return to the workplace as more governments lift coronavirus restrictions and economies try to calculate how to reopen safely.

The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions said Monday it polled more than 200 companies and found that 97 percent of large firms, those with more than 1,000 staffers, have assigned teams to supervise a return to work.

The poll found nearly 90 percent of companies said their plans include mandatory distancing policies and, and just about all said they'll allow workers who can work from home to continue to do so.

The survey also found that nearly all companies also have plans to increase cleaning and disinfecting at workplaces, require face coverings and reduce meeting sizes.

"There is a clear pivot across America as employers prepare to go back to work, but this will hardly be business as usual," National Alliance President Michael Thompson said. "In general, employees who can work from home will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. "Other employees will return to the workplace in a phased manner with a clear plan of action intended to mitigate risk and accommodate those most at risk or concerned for their safety.

This is likely our 'new normal' in the COVID-19 era."

Several states have begun in recent weeks lifting some restrictions and have allowed non-essential businesses to resume, with certain limits.