May 18 (UPI) -- A judge in Oregon ruled that all executive orders Gov. Kate Brown has issued related to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are "null and void" on Monday.

Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matt Shirtcliff ruled that Brown exceeded her authority by limiting activities such as church services and business operations for longer than 28 days -- the limit imposed by a state law related to public health emergencies.

Shirtcliff issued an injunction blocking more than 10 executive orders issued by Brown throughout the state.

Brown announced that her office had appealed the decision to the state's Supreme Court.

"We must continue to protect all Oregonians, particularly frontline healthcare workers, those living in nursing homes, agriculture workers and people with underlying health conditions," Brown said. "Physical distancing, staying home as much as possible and wearing face coverings will save lives."

Monday's ruling came in response to a lawsuit challenging the duration of the state's "Stay Home Save Lives" coronavirus orders led by Elkhorn Baptist Church.

Attorneys from the Oregon Department of Justice representing Brown asked Shirtcliff to issue a stay to keep the injunction from taking effect immediately or wait 48 hours before entering his decision.

Shirtcliff denied both requests and made the decision immediately.

Brown had altered the state's executive order earlier this month to allow social gatherings of up to 25 people while following social distancing guidelines.

Last week, Wisconsin's Supreme Court issued a similar ruling, overturning the state's stay at home order following challenges by Republican legislators.