An Apple store is closed for business at the Grand Central Station Terminal in New York City on April 27. Apple store locations in six states were permitted to reopen on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- After being closed for business for weeks, more than two dozen Apple stores in the United States were scheduled to reopen Monday.

Apple first opened five stores a week ago. Monday, 25 stores will resume business in six states -- Florida, California, Washington, Hawaii, Oklahoma and Colorado. Those in Washington and California will be open for curbside service only.

The additional states join those that opened locations last week -- Alabama, Alaska, Idaho and South Carolina.

The company said customers are required to wear face coverings and submit to temperature checks.

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's head of retail, said in a letter to customers face coverings are also required for all employees and masks will be given to customers who don't have one.

O'Brien also said temperature checks will be done at the door and customers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Apple closed most of its stores outside China in March but has since reopened nearly 100 locations, some with in-person service and others with curbside service only.

Inside the reopened stores, O'Brien said things may look and feel a little different.

"For one thing, you'll find yourself with plenty of space," she wrote. "In every store, we're focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store.

"Throughout the day, we're conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas."

Apple said customers can find out whether their store is among those reopening Monday through the locator on its website.