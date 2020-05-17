May 17 (UPI) -- Eleven firefighters were injured, including three critically, in explosion at a commercial smoke shop in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

During a news conference, Saturday night, officials said several firefighters were in the intensive care unit for burns at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, including at least two on ventilators. One injured firefighters will likely need skin grafts.

The incident was first reported at 6:26 p.m. in the city's Toy District in a one-story building.

The department posted on Twitter: "An explosion on scene has caused a MAYDAY with approx 10 firefighters down and multiple buildings on fire. This has been upgraded."

"A Mayday to us means a firefighter is missing, down or trapped," Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas said at the news conference.

Eyewitnesses said they saw firefighters coming out with their turnout coats on fire.

Within minutes, hundreds of firefighters responded to help. More than 230 firefighters responded to the blaze and the fire was put out just after 8 p.m.

Initially, the fire occurred at butane honey oil supplier.

Upon arrival, the blaze was described as having moderate smoke, Terrazas said, and smoke pressure was escalating when firefighters entered the building. They were directed to get out of the building as the explosion or flash occurred.

"Our hearts go out to their loved ones and fellow first responders," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posted on Twitter. "We are keeping them in our prayers.

Garcetti was on the scene.