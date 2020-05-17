A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Surf City to Duck, N.C., and Pamlico to Albemerle Islands. Map courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

May 17 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Arthur formed on Saturday night off the coast of Florida, making it the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Now, forecasters say the storm has its sights set on eastern North Carolina.

Although the official start of hurricane season is June 1, there has been a preseason tropical system for most of the last 10 years, so it is not uncommon to have tropical activity this early, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis.

Arthur makes this year the sixth straight year for a system to develop before the official start of the season.

Arthur was producing sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the 11 a.m. advisory by the National Hurricane Center. Arthur was about 345 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, N.C., traveling north-northeast at 9 mph and was projected to pass near North Carolina's Outer Banks on Monday with rain and gusty winds.

A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the North Carolina coast by the National Weather Service shortly after the Outer Banks beaches were reopened to visitors Saturday. Cars lined up on the mainland side of the bridge waiting to cross over to the islands right at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The warning encompasses Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, Wanchese, Hatteras Island, mainland Dare, mainland Hyde, Ocracoke Island, as well as Beaufort, coastal Onslow, Carteret, Pamlico, southern Craven, Tyrrell and Washington counties, where forecasters say tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

"Arthur is forecast to track to the north-northeast through Monday, a path which will take it very close to the Outer Banks of North Carolina," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said. "There is a still the possibility that Arthur makes landfall where the barrier islands jut out near Cape Hatteras," Duff said.

Regardless of Arthur's final proximity to land, AccuWeather meteorologists expect wind gusts of 40-60 mph to frequent the Outer Banks as the storm passes through into Monday.

"Much of Arthur's precipitation is out over the water, and will remain that way until the storm makes a closer approach to the East coast late Sunday night through Monday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards said.

A period of steady rain will arrive in eastern North Carolina late Sunday night through Monday, with the heaviest rain remaining confined to a small corridor of the Outer Banks. Here, there can be an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 6 inches of rainfall, which can produce standing water on roadways and localized flooding.

Those planning to head to the beach before the rain arrives should be aware of the risk of rough surf and strong rip currents. Beach erosion and minor coastal flooding is also possible. Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with seas building to 8 to 10 feet, creating treacherous conditions for mariners.

The AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes will be less than one for Arthur.

"Rough seas and gusty winds will expand northward to the upper mid-Atlantic coast late Monday through Tuesday as the storm drifts eastward and perhaps stalls over the open water," Duff said.

Even though Arthur is expected to move over the open water, flooding rainfall from a non-tropical storm is expected to soak portions of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians during at least the first half of this week.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours but Arthur is likely to lose its tropical characteristics Tuesday, according to the Hurricane Center.

Residents in South Florida saw impacts from Arthur before it fully developed. A number of flash flood warnings were triggered along the southeastern coast of Florida as heavy downpours and thunderstorms continued on Friday night. Street flooding was reported across the Miami metro area.

Thursday was the second wettest May day on record for the city of Marathon in the Florida Keys. Heavy rain totaled 5.76 inches, stopping short of the city's rainiest May day record of 6.60 inches set on May 27 in 1959. Marathon picked up a total of 6.45 inches from May 14-15, when the normal precipitation for all of May is 3.35 inches.

Multiple coronavirus testing sites in Florida were forced to close this weekend due to showers and windy weather caused by Tropical Depression One. The 14 state-run COVID-19 testing sites include Brevard Eastern Florida State College's Palm Bay campus and University High School in Orange City. Miami Dade County has temporarily closed all testing sites as well. The testing sites will be closed until Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 2020 season follows four straight years during which there were at least two U.S.-landfalling hurricanes, with Barry and Dorian striking in 2019. That's the longest streak since 1947-50 and only twice since 1851 has the streak reached at least five years -- 1932-36 and 1876-82.